Couples And Arguing

The average couple argues 19 times a month!

Couples in Delaware argue the most with an incredible 73 times per month!

The other states where couples argue a ton are Rhode Island and Hawaii, at 47 arguments a month . . . Vermont, at 39 . . . and Wyoming, at 34.

The states where couples argue the least are Alaska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Maine, and West Virginia, all of which averaged nine fights a month.

