Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

18 Horror Movies for Wimps to Stream on Halloween

Jill Devine By Jill Devine
Filed Under: EW!, Halloween, Hulu, Movie, Netflix, Scary, Scary Movie
(Photo by ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images)

Do super-scary movies make you sleep with the lights on for days?  I’m not ashamed to admit that I am NOT a fan of scary movies.  They are NOT my thing!  Have you figured out I don’t like scary things lol?

If you’re like me, you’ll love EW‘s new list of 18 horror movies for wimps to stream on Halloween.  Here are some of the movies that made the list:

Addams Family Values (streaming in the U.S. on Hulu)

Young Frankenstein (Netflix)

Gremlins (Netflix)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Netflix)

Corpse Bride (Netflix)

Scooby Doo (Netflix)

Batman (Hulu)

Clue (Hulu)

Shaun of the Dead (Showtime)

Teen Wolf (Hulu)

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live