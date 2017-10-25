Do super-scary movies make you sleep with the lights on for days? I’m not ashamed to admit that I am NOT a fan of scary movies. They are NOT my thing! Have you figured out I don’t like scary things lol?

If you’re like me, you’ll love EW‘s new list of 18 horror movies for wimps to stream on Halloween. Here are some of the movies that made the list:

Addams Family Values (streaming in the U.S. on Hulu)

Young Frankenstein (Netflix)

Gremlins (Netflix)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Netflix)

Corpse Bride (Netflix)

Scooby Doo (Netflix)

Batman (Hulu)

Clue (Hulu)

Shaun of the Dead (Showtime)

Teen Wolf (Hulu)