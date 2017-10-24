The NFL Does Not Have a Ban on Janet Jackson 

I’m sure you know I am SOOOOOOO excited that Justin Timberlake is the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show. I may have let out a little squeal when I read the news and I may NOT have either. I will keep you in suspense :).

As soon as Justin was confirmed, people started to talk about how cool it would be if he invited Janet Jackson back for redemption. Of course, that’s because they were at the center of the ‘wardrobe malfunction’ controversy during the 2004 Super Bowl. That apparently started some rumors that Janet had been banned and hashtags like ‘#JusticeForJanet’ started trending on social media.

Well, the NFL was asked about it, and they let it be known that Janet is not banned, and never has been. So, it’s possible that Justin could invite her to join him, but it’s unclear if either he or Janet is interested.

The NFL said, quote, “We’re not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests . . . we have no clue.”

Janet hasn’t commented.

Listen, an *NSYNC reunion would be cool, but I am 100% good with it just being Justin on stage. If he were to bring a guest(s) on stage, who would you like it to be?