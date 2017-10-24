Taylor Swift Owns $71 Million in Real Estate

At the age of 27, Taylor Swift owns about $71.2 MILLION in real estate. Hmmmm, I got my first house at the age of 27. That’s pretty awesome, right, lol?

E! Online broke down her holdings. She owns seven homes, from Rhode Island to Beverly Hills to New York City, with a total of 46,864 square feet.

Three of them are mansions, two are penthouses, one is a mere “home”, and one is an apartment.

She’s got a total of 39 bedrooms, 43 and a half bathrooms, 21 fireplaces, five pools, five bars, two tennis courts and one ocean view, which is at her vacation home in Rhode Island.

What did you own at the age of 27?