Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Taylor Swift Owns $71 Million in Real Estate

Jill Devine By Jill Devine
Filed Under: apartment, Beverly Hills, E! Online, house, Mansion, New York City, Penthouse, real estate, Rhode Island, Taylor Swift
Photo: John Shearer / LP5 / Getty Images

At the age of 27, Taylor Swift owns about $71.2 MILLION in real estate.    Hmmmm, I got my first house at the age of 27.  That’s pretty awesome, right, lol?

E! Online broke down her holdings.  She owns seven homes, from Rhode Island to Beverly Hills to New York City, with a total of 46,864 square feet.

Three of them are mansions, two are penthouses, one is a mere “home”, and one is an apartment.

She’s got a total of 39 bedrooms, 43 and a half bathrooms, 21 fireplaces, five pools, five bars, two tennis courts and one ocean view, which is at her vacation home in Rhode Island.

What did you own at the age of 27?

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live