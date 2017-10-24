Steven Tyler Returns to Rocking at Charity Benefit

By Hayden Wright

Last month, Aerosmith canceled dates on their South American tour so frontman Steven Tyler could seek “immediate care” for an undisclosed illness. The announcement caused concern so Tyler quickly reassured fans that he was on the mend. And over the weekend, Tyler seemed to prove he’s back at full strength with a performance in Vancouver at a benefit concert for the David Foster Foundation.

He performed three Aerosmith classics—”Cryin,'” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” and “Dream On”—for the event, attended by Oprah Winfrey, Carly Rae Jepsen and others. The Foundation, founded by legendary music producer David Foster, raised more than $10 million for children and families in need of organ transplants.

Throughout his mysterious medical ordeal, Tyler has maintained a sense of humor.

“It breaks my heart to have left this tour early,” he said last month. “The band has never played better … just watch the 100,000 people at Rock In Rio. I give you all an A+ for creative speculations, but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead). Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the States could perform.”

Sounds like Tyler may be back with the band soon. Watch footage of Tyler’s set here: