What Made Katy Perry Burst Out Laughing On Stage?

Katy Perry’s Witness Tour stopped in St. Louis last night, and it was clear that the bubbly pop star was having a blast performing in front of the crowd at Scottrade Center.

But one moment in particular made Katy burst out laughing in the middle of her performance of “California Gurls.”

Y98 was there and while most people probably had no idea what made Katy crack up, we do! A couple of people from Katy’s crew were off to the side of the stage holding her dog Nugget and making him dance along. In case you need a refresher on how adorable Nugget is, here’s a photo Katy shared on Instagram a couple months ago:

Here are the photos of Team Katy making Nugget dance:

22812732 10210247452844810 1045865002 o What Made Katy Perry Burst Out Laughing On Stage?

(Credit: Y98)

22790722 10210247455324872 1895461444 o What Made Katy Perry Burst Out Laughing On Stage?

(Credit: Y98)

The dog handlers tried to get Katy to notice Nugget for several minutes, and when she finally did, she gave a big laugh into the microphone.

Watch the video here:

