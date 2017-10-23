R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Details Alleged Abuse

By Scott T. Sterling

Controversial R&B star R. Kelly has been hit with new abuse allegations by an ex-girlfriend, Kitti Jones.

Related: R. Kelly Denies Accusation of Underage Relationship



The new charges were revealed in a lengthy piece by Rolling Stone, with Jones detailing her two-year relationship with the singer, during which she said she endured no less than 10 instances of physical abuse, was forced to have sex with other women. She claims Kelly controlled the people she was allowed to see and withheld food if she didn’t adhere to his demands.

Jones recalled hitting her lowest point of the relationship: “His voice scared me, seeing that he called scared me, hearing a door open and close scared me.”

It got bad enough for Jones to contemplate suicide.

“I just said, ‘I’m gonna kill myself and it’s gonna be his fault,'” she explained. “‘I can either kill myself or kill him. What use am I when I walk out of here?'”

When asked what she hopes people take from the explosive allegations, Jones said she just wants Kelly’s accusers to be taken seriously.

“I want them to not be so dismissive towards the women that are speaking out,” Jones said. “We’re not just rolling over out of bed and saying, ‘Hmm, let me just make up a story about R. Kelly today. Let me make it sound similar to something that he’s already been accused of and put my own remix to it just [because] I want some attention.’ [Anyone who has spoken out] has gotten annihilated in the press [and] from fans.”

The same day that the story was released, R. Kelly has made a response through a representative:

“Mr. Kelly is aware of the repeated and now evolving claims of [Ms. Jones]. It is unfortunate that Ms. Jones, after public statements to the contrary, is now attempting to portray a relationship history with Mr. Kelly as anything other than consensual involvement between two adults. As stated previously, Mr. Kelly does not control the decision-making or force the actions of any other human being, including Ms. Jones, by her own admission. Any claim of wrongdoing of any kind or of mistreatment of any woman by him is false, ill-motived (sic) and defamatory.”