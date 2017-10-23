Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

“Dad Dancing” Officially Starts at a Specific Age

Filed Under: dads, dancing

Apparently dads start looking like SCHMUCKS on the dance floor even earlier than we thought . . .

A new survey found that “dad dancing” officially starts at age 37.

Your dad’s dancing starts to embarrass you around age 13, and CONTINUES to embarrass you for the next 17 years.  Around age 30, you stop being embarrassed, and start to think it’s endearing.

 

A third of people said their dad THINKS he’s a really good dancer.  But 37% have been embarrassed by their dad’s moves.  And 30% think he’s danced badly on PURPOSE, just to embarrass them.

 

The top five dad-dancing SONGS are “Stayin’ Alive” by The Bee Gees . . . “You Sexy Thing” by Hot Chocolate . . . “Waterloo” by ABBA . . . “Lady in Red” by Chris de Burgh . . . and “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie.

Check out the top 40 here.

According to the survey, dancing is only the FOURTH most-embarrassing thing dads do though.  The top three are telling bad jokes . . . dressing with no style . . . and stinking up the bathroom.

Click here for more! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live