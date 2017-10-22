Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Katy Perry Crashes St. Louis Wedding, Eats Imo’s On Stage

Katy Perry had quite the busy weekend in St. Louis!

She was in town for a stop at Scottrade Center on the Witness World Tour on Sunday, October 24th, but she told the crowd she made the most of her time in St. Louis that Saturday night.

Katy explained that she went to Janet Jackson’s concert at Chaifetz Arena and then crashed a wedding!

That’s right, Katy Perry stopped in to enjoy some wedding festivities at the Four Season Hotel St. Louis and the wedding photographer and wedding planner shared a photo of the pop star with the happy couple.

Katy also made sure she had the full St. Louis experience by eating Imo’s Pizza on stage. It was her first time trying the “Square Beyond Compare” and she told the audience it was better than New York pizza! Watch the clip below:

