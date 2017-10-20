The Most Profitable Actors

The MOST PROFITABLE actor in Hollywood Is Emilio Estevez??!!

Some site did some creative math, and found that the most profitable, top-billed male actor in Hollywood is EMILIO ESTEVEZ.

The site says that for every $1 spent on Emilio’s movies, they generated $6.70 at the Box Office, which was enough to rank him #1.

Of course, most of that came from the stuff he did back in the day like “The Breakfast Club”, “St. Elmo’s Fire”, “The Mighty Ducks”, and the “Young Guns” movies. He hasn’t been in much over the past two decades.

In fact, his most recent role was in a 2012 TV movie you never saw called “Abominable Christmas”.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is #2 on their list, with $4.20 raked in per dollar.

The rest of the Top 10 actors are:

Mel Gibson with a return of $3.50 per dollar.

Tyler Perry, at $3.00 per dollar

Dudley Moore, at $3.00 per dollar

Ice Cube, at $2.90 per dollar

Richard Gere, at $2.40 per dollar

Bill Murray, at $2.30 per dollar

Nicolas Cage, at $2.30 per dollar

Chuck Norris, at $2.20 per dollar

Brad Pitt was the LEAST profitable actor and returned only 10 cents for every $1 spent . . . followed by Johnny Depp (20 cents), Robert De Niro (24 cents), Hugh Jackman (25 cents), and Anthony Hopkins (26 cents).

Apparently, this shows that these actors have been dragged down by some massive BUSTS.

As for ACTRESSES, Rose Byrne from the “Neighbors” movies, the “Insidious” movies, and the “X-Men” prequels is #1 with $9.80 for every budgeted dollar . . .while Regina Hall is #2 with $3.50 per dollar, and Octavia Spencer is in third at $2.90.

