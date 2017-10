There’s a new Kickstarter for a spoon-straw hybrid called a “Spootraw”.

Borrowing from our very own Berghoff Industries “Sporf” (A spoon, fork, and knife untensil in one) idea, here’s a new Kickstarter for a spoon-straw hybrid called a “Spootraw”.

Luckily, Berghoff Industries filed Chapter 11 years ago, so NO lawsuit is currently pending 😉

Click Here to see more.