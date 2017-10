Taco Bell finally brought its Kit Kat quesadilla to America!

Last year, Taco Bell created a quesadilla stuffed with KIT KATS. But for some reason, they only sold it in England.

Taco Bell is now officially testing the Kit Kat “Chocoladilla” here in the United States.

From what we’ve heard, it’s only available at some stores in Wisconsin, but if it’s successful there, I’d expect to see it here soon.

