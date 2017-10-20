Cities That Have Changed The Most And Least In The Past Decade

A new study found the cities that have changed the most in the past decade are…

Is your hometown totally different than when you grew up, or has it pretty much stayed the same? A new study looked at the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. to figure out which ones have changed the most AND least over the past decade.

They looked at nine different things, like how many buildings have gone up . . . how traffic patterns have changed . . . and how the demographics have shifted.

And the three cities that have changed the MOST in the last 10 years are all in Texas. The top ten are Austin . . . Dallas . . . Houston . . . Nashville . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Denver . . . Raleigh . . . San Antonio . . . Charlotte . . . and San Jose.

The ten cities that have changed the LEAST are Birmingham, Alabama . . . Milwaukee . . . New Orleans . . . Buffalo . . . Indianapolis . . . Cleveland . . . Philadelphia . . . Hartford . . . Louisville . . . and Virginia Beach.

St. Louis was close to the middle at number 33.

