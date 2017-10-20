We’re BORED at work for at least 10 hours every week!

According to a new survey, the average person says they’re bored at work for at least 10-and-a-half hours every WEEK. That’s more than two hours a day.

Our bosses know we’re not totally stimulated all the time, but they don’t think it’s THAT bad. The average manager says their employees are only bored six hours a week.

So what do people do to kill that time? Some of the answers they gave are: Watching videos online . . . daydreaming . . . cleaning their desk . . . doodling . . . pretending to work . . . and looking for other jobs.

Click Here to see more.