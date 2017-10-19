Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Which Would You Give Up?

A new survey asked people under 40 if they could only keep the phone app or the messaging app, which one would they want?

73% picked texting over calling 

I would pick texting over calling.  It’s easier and sometimes, I just don’t want to talk on the phone.  However, there are times when you just want to hear a person’s voice, so that would be hard, but it’s a good thing that I don’t have to choose in real life!

Here are a few more results from the survey:

-74% of us communicate with people digitally more than we do face-to-face.

-70% of us sleep with our phone within an arm’s reach and 52% of us check it if we wake up briefly in the middle of the night.

-42% have no problem with texting during family dinner and 28% have no problem texting while they’re having a conversation with someone else.

 

We try to refrain from being on our phones during dinner.  I believe that’s family time and we need to engage with one another and leave technology out of it.

