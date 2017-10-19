Viral Video: Very Low Fly-By

A pilot does a low fly-by with 200 passengers on board??!!

The carrier Air Berlin recently declared bankruptcy. And the airline’s final long-haul flight from Miami to Dusseldorf was on Monday. As it’s about to touch down at the airport, the pilot suddenly veers left to do a flyby of the terminal with 200 passengers on board.

People on the ground freaked out because they think it’s about to crash. But it turns out it’s something called an “honorary flyover”, and the pilots got permission to do it from air traffic control.