A dying chimp hugs the man who once cared for her.

There’s a very touching video from last year that’s making the rounds now. It’s a terminally ill chimpanzee at a zoo in the Netherlands who’s refusing to eat or drink, and is clearly giving up on life until she recognizes a caregiver she’s known since 1972.

She strokes his hair and head, and even gives him a hug. Sadly, she passed away a week later.