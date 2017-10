Someone on YouTube took time out of his life to cut together 21 years’ worth of Joe Buck reading Fox TV promos during baseball broadcasts??!!

Matthew Callan, who is known as “Scratchbomb” on YouTube, decided to cut a bunch of the in-game FOX TV promos read by Joe Buck during MLB playoff games. It’s nearly eight minutes of Joe reading copy about the series FOX has to offer over the last couple of decades, and it’s fascinating to see some of the shows that used to be on TV.