The Things That Distract Us At Work

Here are the top things that DISTRACT us at work.

It’s hard to really focus on work when literally EVERYTHING else is trying to pull your attention away. And a new survey found the top 10 things that DISTRACT us at work and destroy our productivity…

1. Checking social media. 47% of people said they spend time on social media when they should be working.

2. Reading news websites, 45%.

3. Talking with your coworkers about stuff that’s not work-related, 38%.

4. Coffee breaks, 31%.

5. Smoking breaks, 28%.

6. Texts or instant messages, 27%.

7. Eating snacks, 25%.

8. Making food, 24%.

9. Phone calls that aren’t work-related, 24%.

10. Searching for NEW JOBS, 19%.

