A new study found the most up-and-coming cities in America, and St. Louis ranks in the top 20!

Yelp just released the results of a study where they figured out the most up-and-coming cities in America.

They dug into their data to figure out which places have the most, quote, “economic opportunity” which means they’ve got the most new businesses and successful small businesses.

And the top 10 are: Charlotte, North Carolina . . . Jacksonville, Florida . . . Omaha, Nebraska . . . Orlando, Florida . . . Charleston, South Carolina . . . Las Vegas . . . Tampa, Florida . . . Dallas . . . Salt Lake City . . . and Houston.

St. Louis was Number 20 on the list by the way.

