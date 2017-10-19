Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Rat-Infested Cities

(AFP/Getty Images)

Orkin released its annual list of the most rat-infested cities.

Orkin released its annual list of the most rat-infested cities in America. And for the third time in a row, CHICAGO took the top spot. Here are the top ten…

1. Chicago.

2. New York. It was also #2 last year.

3. Los Angeles.

4. San Francisco.

5. D.C. It was third last year. So it dropped two spots. Good job, D.C.

6. Philadelphia.

7. Detroit, up from 9th place last year.

8. Baltimore.

9. Seattle.

10. Dallas-Fort Worth. It jumped four spots to crack the top ten. Denver is 11th . . . Minneapolis, 12th . . . Cleveland, 13th . . . Atlanta, 14th . . . and Boston is in 15th place.

St. Louis dropped 4 spots to Number 32 on the list, so not too bad.

