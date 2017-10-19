According to “Time” magazine, the most influential websites of all time are…

“Time” magazine just ranked the 15 most influential websites of all time. Here’s the top ten…

1. Google. Obviously.

2. Amazon. It’s completely changed the way we buy things.

3. Wikipedia. It’s not 100% accurate, but everyone uses it.

4. Facebook. It changed social networking, and has around 2 billion active users.

5. YouTube. It made it easy for anyone to post videos, and started the vlogging trend.

6. Craigslist. No one uses classifieds in newspapers now. We just use Craigslist.

7. Yahoo. Before Google, it was the biggest search engine.

8. The Drudge Report. The amazing thing is it basically still looks like it did on day one. Just headlines with links to other websites. But it got big after it broke the Monica Lewinsky scandal in 1998.

9. eBay. It created a worldwide marketplace anyone could access.

10. Info.cern.ch. It was the FIRST website. A guy named Tim Berners-Lee created the World Wide Web in 1989, and it was the first web address he added.

The rest of the top 15 are The Pirate Bay . . . WikiLeaks . . . Pandora . . . Reddit . . . and Match.com, because it totally changed the way we date.

Sadly, y98.com DIDN’T make the list.

Click Here to see more.