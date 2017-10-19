The Greatest Disaster Movies Of All Time

“Titanic” tops a list of “The 25 Greatest Disaster Movies of All Time”.
Vulture.com has put together a list of “The 25 Greatest Disaster Movies of All Time”. Here’s the Top 10:
1. “Titanic”, 1997
2. “The Towering Inferno”, 1974
3. “The Birds”, 1963
4. The 1958 Titanic movie “A Night to Remember”
5. “Miracle Mile”, 1988 . . . It starred Anthony Edwards and was about nuclear missiles being launched at L.A.
6. “Melancholia”, 2011 . . . It was about people finding out that a small planet was on a collision course with Earth.
7. “The Poseidon Adventure”, 1972
8. “Contagion”, 2011
9. “San Francisco”, 1936
10. “Airplane!”, 1980
