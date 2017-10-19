Are these really the BEST bands from every state?

Thrillist.com has a list of “The Best Band from Every State”, and naturally, there’s bound to be a LOT of controversy over it since it’s based on individual taste, as well as debates over which states can claim which bands.

As for the rules, the site says, quote, “The band must have been formed in or primarily based in the state . . . lots of groups MOVE to Los Angeles, Nashville, or New York City after scoring a record deal, but they’re not from those cities . . . only groups, not individual artists, are considered. This admittedly skews the list away from hip-hop and country.”

Here are 20 we liked in alphabetical order…

1. Alaska: Portugal. The Man

2. Arizona: Meat Puppets

3. California: The Beach Boys

4. Delaware: George Thorogood and the Destroyers

5. Florida: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

6. Georgia: Outkast

7. Illinois: Earth, Wind & Fire

8. Indiana: Jackson 5

9. Iowa: The Everly Brothers

10. Kansas: Kansas

11. Kentucky: My Morning Jacket

12. Minnesota: Prince and the Revolution

13. Missouri: The Rainmakers

14. Nevada: The Killers

15. New Jersey: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

16. New York: Television

17. Ohio: The Isley Brothers

18. Pennsylvania: The Roots

19. Texas: Destiny’s Child

20. Wisconsin: Garbage

