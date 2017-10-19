Are these really the BEST bands from every state?
Thrillist.com has a list of “The Best Band from Every State”, and naturally, there’s bound to be a LOT of controversy over it since it’s based on individual taste, as well as debates over which states can claim which bands.
As for the rules, the site says, quote, “The band must have been formed in or primarily based in the state . . . lots of groups MOVE to Los Angeles, Nashville, or New York City after scoring a record deal, but they’re not from those cities . . . only groups, not individual artists, are considered. This admittedly skews the list away from hip-hop and country.”
Here are 20 we liked in alphabetical order…
1. Alaska: Portugal. The Man
2. Arizona: Meat Puppets
3. California: The Beach Boys
4. Delaware: George Thorogood and the Destroyers
5. Florida: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers
6. Georgia: Outkast
7. Illinois: Earth, Wind & Fire
8. Indiana: Jackson 5
9. Iowa: The Everly Brothers
10. Kansas: Kansas
11. Kentucky: My Morning Jacket
12. Minnesota: Prince and the Revolution
13. Missouri: The Rainmakers
14. Nevada: The Killers
15. New Jersey: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
16. New York: Television
17. Ohio: The Isley Brothers
18. Pennsylvania: The Roots
19. Texas: Destiny’s Child
20. Wisconsin: Garbage
