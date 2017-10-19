Randall’s Hosting Halloween Beer Tasting

Cheers, beer lovers! Randall’s Wines & Spirits will be hosting a Halloween Beer Tasting featuring samples from more than 40 local breweries, including Urban Chestnut, Schlafly, 4 Hands Brewing Co., 4202 Main St. Brewing and O’Fallon Brewery, just to name a few.

Food trucks will also be onsite with tasty treats for purchase, and owner George Randall will be displaying a number of unique vintage cars from his personal collection.

The recommended cover charge is $5, with all ticket proceeds going to a local charity, but guests can donate whatever they are able to give. All guests must be 21 or older to be in the tasting room.

The Halloween Beer Tasting will be held at the North County Randall’s Wines & Spirits, located at 11000 Old Halls Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63136 from 12pm-3pm.