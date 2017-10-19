Miley Cyrus Sends Video Message to Las Vegas Victim

By Hayden Wright

Almost three weeks have passed since at least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. Miley Cyrus recorded a video message for a fan of hers — a shooting victim named Katrina Hannah — who is currently in the hospital recovering from bullet wounds in her shoulder and neck.

“Hi Katrina,” Cyrus said. “This is Miley. I’ve heard about you from so many wonderful people. Your name got to me through so many friends, some contestants on The Voice, and they said you’re a huge fan. I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you all the time — sending all good, healing, peaceful vibes to you and all your family and your friends.”

“I hope you feel better soon and just want you to know that you’ll be in my mind and on my heart. See ya.”

A local journalist tweeted the video which features a side-by-side reaction shot from Katrina’s hospital bed in Southern California. Overcome with gratitude, Katrina thanked Miley for her thoughts.

“I cannot believe it. I cannot believe how much this has gone crazy,” she said. “So much love — I cannot. I’m overwhelmed. Overwhelmed by the love.”

Watch the touching video here: