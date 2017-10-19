Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Courtney’s Weekend In 5 Photos

By Courtney Landrum

Ole Miss Trip…Hotty Toddy!

Well that sad truth is that I’m at the age where my friends have kids in college and now I’m going to visit their kids on Parents Weekends. We did just that this weekend and headed south to Ole Miss to visit my friend’s daughter for the big Ole Miss/Vandy game.  You can’t get the scope of how huge the tailgating is from this pic but there are hundreds and hundreds of tents set up in The Grove and they go all out…tons of food, lots of drinks and tons of fun.

20171014 155750 Courtneys Weekend In 5 Photos

(Photo by Courtney Landrum)

Here’s a pic of our crew

screenshot 2017 10 19 10 02 01 1 Courtneys Weekend In 5 Photos

After a day of lots of drinks we tried unsuccessfully to get back in to our Air bnb because someone gave the key to the most intoxicated person in the group and he lost it. Terrible pic I know but here’s us waiting for a new key to be delivered.  Sadly, after getting in we realized that the window in one of the bedrooms was open.

locked out Courtneys Weekend In 5 Photos

While we were having fun in Oxford, my niece went on her 1st date to Homecoming.  Since I didn’t get the kid’s parents’ permission I’ll just post a photo of Charli in her adorable dress.

charli Courtneys Weekend In 5 Photos

Courtney’s niece Charli

On the way home I got a shot of a highway sign with a city that has been mentioned more than once on the air.  Welcome to Cooter, MO!

20171015 131506 1 Courtneys Weekend In 5 Photos

(Photo by Courtney Landrum)

