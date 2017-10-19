Courtney’s Weekend In 5 Photos

Ole Miss Trip…Hotty Toddy!

Well that sad truth is that I’m at the age where my friends have kids in college and now I’m going to visit their kids on Parents Weekends. We did just that this weekend and headed south to Ole Miss to visit my friend’s daughter for the big Ole Miss/Vandy game. You can’t get the scope of how huge the tailgating is from this pic but there are hundreds and hundreds of tents set up in The Grove and they go all out…tons of food, lots of drinks and tons of fun.

Here’s a pic of our crew

After a day of lots of drinks we tried unsuccessfully to get back in to our Air bnb because someone gave the key to the most intoxicated person in the group and he lost it. Terrible pic I know but here’s us waiting for a new key to be delivered. Sadly, after getting in we realized that the window in one of the bedrooms was open.

While we were having fun in Oxford, my niece went on her 1st date to Homecoming. Since I didn’t get the kid’s parents’ permission I’ll just post a photo of Charli in her adorable dress.

On the way home I got a shot of a highway sign with a city that has been mentioned more than once on the air. Welcome to Cooter, MO!