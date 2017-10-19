All Of The #1 Hit Songs With “Rock” In The Title

Only 12 songs with the word “rock” in the title have ever topped the Hot 100??!!

When POST MALONE’s “Rockstar” hit #1 on the Hot 100, it became only the 12th song with the word “rock” in the title to ever do so. It seems impossible, but only 11 songs have done it before.

Here they are:

1. “Crocodile Rock”, Elton John. (1973)

2. “Rock the Boat”, The Hues Corporation. (1974)

3. “Rock Your Baby”, George McCrae. (1974)

4. “Rock Me Gently”, Andy Kim. (1974)

5. “Rock’n Me”, The Steve Miller Band. (1976)

6. “Rock with You”, Michael Jackson. (1980)

7. “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me”, Billy Joel. (1980)

8. “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll”, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. (1982)

9. “Rock Me Amadeus”, Falco. (1986)

10. “Rock On”, Michael Damian. (1989)

11. “Party Rock Anthem”, LMFAO. (2011)

