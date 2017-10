Snickers just announced THREE new flavors!

Snickers is introducing THREE new flavors: Chili pepper . . . salted caramel . . . and espresso. And in all three cases, the bars will still have chocolate, caramel, and peanuts . . . with special nougat that’s, quote, “infused” with the flavor.

Sadly, they’re not going on sale until next June, though.

