Netflix’s Most “Binge-Raced” Shows

Netflix released a list of shows that are binge-watched the fastest.

It’s been four years since Netflix popularized the idea of “binge-watching”, when they started releasing new episodes of original shows all at once. Now, they’ve come up with a new term: “BINGE RACING.”

It’s when subscribers watch an entire season of something within the first 24 hours of its release.

Netflix says 8.4 MILLION subscribers have “binge raced” at least once, and Canada is the country with the most binge racers. The U.S. is second, followed by Denmark, Finland, and Norway.

Here are the Top 10 shows most-likely to be binge-raced…

1. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”

2. “Fuller House”

3. “Marvel’s The Defenders”

4. “The Seven Deadly Sins”

5. “The Ranch”

6. “Santa Clarita Diet”

7. “Trailer Park Boys”

8. “F Is for Family”

9. “Orange Is the New Black”

10. “Stranger Things”

