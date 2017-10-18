Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

National Chocolate Cupcake Day: Buckle Your Sweet Belt

(Delish.com)

If you guess how many Hostess cupcakes fit inside a Ford Focus, you can win a year’s worth for free!

It’s National Chocolate Cupcake Day, and Hostess figured out a pretty good way to celebrate it.

Apparently they calculated how many Hostess cupcakes you could jam into a Ford Focus hatchback. And if you guess right, you’ll win a year’s worth of Hostess cupcakes.

If you want to enter, you just need to tweet a guess before 2:00 P.M. tomorrow by using the hashtag #BuckleYourSweetBelt. Good Luck!

Click Here to see more.

