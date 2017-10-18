Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Baseball Memorabilia For Loren Smith

Since a 9-year-old in California lost his baseball memorabilia in the fires, teams, players, and fans are sending him their stuff to replace it!

Nine-year-old Oakland A’s fan Loren Smith from northern California lost all his baseball memorabilia when his house burned down in the fires this month. Now random people are sending him THEIR memorabilia. And several teams and players are doing it too!

If you want to send something, the A’s posted an address online. Send it to: The Oakland Athletics, Attn: A’s Community for Loren, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland, CA 94621.

Click Here to see more.

