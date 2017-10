Here are the top things people regret about the apartment or house they’re currently renting.

1. The cost.

2. The noise.

3. Safety.

4. The condition of the place.

5. Not having your own laundry machines in your place.

6. The size.

7. The parking situation.

8. Not having air conditioning.

9. Living too close to your neighbors.

10. The design features.

