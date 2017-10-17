Photo: The Hamburger Helper Skeleton

The Hamburger Helper hand reveals what its skeleton looks like inside the glove!

You probably haven’t thought about the Hamburger Helper mascot very much lately, but someone tweeted a joke over the weekend asking for help figuring out what its SKELETON could possibly look like under there. And the official Hamburger Helper account tweeted a response yesterday that was surprisingly creepy.

They tweeted an “X-ray” look inside the glove, which shows a skeleton with FOUR ARMS controlling the four fingers.

Click Here to see more.