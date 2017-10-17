Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: The Hamburger Helper Skeleton

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The Hamburger Helper hand reveals what its skeleton looks like inside the glove!

You probably haven’t thought about the Hamburger Helper mascot very much lately, but someone tweeted a joke over the weekend asking for help figuring out what its SKELETON could possibly look like under there. And the official Hamburger Helper account tweeted a response yesterday that was surprisingly creepy.

They tweeted an “X-ray” look inside the glove, which shows a skeleton with FOUR ARMS controlling the four fingers.

