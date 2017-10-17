Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Happy National Pasta Day!

Today is National Pasta Day, so here are some stats on our pasta eating habits.

Today is National Pasta Day, and a website ran a survey about our pasta eating habits in honor of the day. And here’s what they found…

1. 75% of us eat pasta at least once a week . . . and about 5% eat it DAILY.

2. Only 2.8% of us never eat pasta.

3. The most popular pasta dish is spaghetti, obviously.

4. And the most popular sauce is marinara . . . it got 52% of the vote. Alfredo sauce came in second, at 44%.

5. Thanks to that love of Alfredo sauce, two-thirds of people say they’d rather eat fettuccini Alfredo than mac and cheese. And nine out of ten people prefer lasagna to baked ziti.

