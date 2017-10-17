Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

10 Reasons Why Dating in Fall Can Be So Romantic

Filed Under: dating, relationships, romantic
(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
There’s nothing more romantic than finding love as the air turns crisp and the leaves start to change color.
Here are 10 reasons that autumn is the best time to fall (heh, heh) for someone, courtesy of Elite Daily:
You can have a cuddle buddy.

You can wear your new clothes on a date.

There are so many outdoor activities to do together.

You can stay home and snuggle by the fireplace…

…And catch up on your favorite romantic comedies.

You can go to a football game together.

You can wear an epic Halloween couples costume.

When you inevitably get a cold, you’ll have someone to take care of you.

When you get sick of the cold, you can plan a warm, weekend getaway.

And if you guys last, you can bring him home for the holidays.

Click here for the full list! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live