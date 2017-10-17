10 Reasons Why Dating in Fall Can Be So Romantic

There’s nothing more romantic than finding love as the air turns crisp and the leaves start to change color.

Here are 10 reasons that autumn is the best time to fall (heh, heh) for someone, courtesy of Elite Daily:

You can have a cuddle buddy.

You can wear your new clothes on a date.

There are so many outdoor activities to do together.

You can stay home and snuggle by the fireplace…

…And catch up on your favorite romantic comedies.

You can go to a football game together.

You can wear an epic Halloween couples costume.

When you inevitably get a cold, you’ll have someone to take care of you.

When you get sick of the cold, you can plan a warm, weekend getaway.

And if you guys last, you can bring him home for the holidays.

