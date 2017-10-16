Viral Video: Will I Raise A Son Like Harvey Weinstein?

Mayim Bialik posted a video about how to NOT raise a son like Harvey Weinstein.

Mayim Bialik has a Ph.D. in neuroscience, just like her character on “The Big Bang Theory”, but she admits that she wasn’t raised to trust men. And so she isn’t surprised at all by the rampant sexism in Hollywood.

She’s determined to make sure her sons don’t grow up to be part of the problem.

Here are the three main values she impresses upon her own kids…

1. Equality: “Everyone is virtually the same. We all have the same hearts, same chemistry, [and] same desire to be loved, respected and protected.”

2. Rights: “Everyone has a right to feel safe. If you put someone in a situation where they don’t feel safe, that’s NOT okay. If you are with someone and you discover that they do not feel safe. Back. Off.”

3. Consent: “You do not have the right to touch someone if they don’t want to be touched. That goes for friends, girlfriends, neighbors, even family. And if you don’t want to be touched, even by your own mother, you have a right to not be touched. Absolutely. With no exceptions.”