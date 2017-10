Here’s some no-nonsense words of wisdom from “Geriatric Starlet” Iris Apfel.

A video lit up the web over the weekend of 96-year-old author, designer, and social commentator Iris Apfel. People love her brutal honesty. For example, she doesn’t like to wear makeup because “it can make an old woman look like a turtle.”

She says technology is ruining the social lives of young people, and loathes how inappropriate we’ve all become. She also reveals they’re doing a Barbie doll about her.