The Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For 2017

(JustJared.com)

Are these the BEST pop culture Halloween costumes this year?

Halloween is almost here, and according to JustJared.com, these are the 10 best pop culture Halloween costumes this year…

1. Pennywise the Clown from “It”.

2. Pregnant Kylie Jenner.

3. A handmaid from “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

4. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone from “La La Land”.

5. Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement.

6. Belle and the Beast from “Beauty and the Beast”.

7. Wonder Woman.

8. Hugh Hefner and a Playmate.

9. Zombie Taylor Swift from the “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

10. Mantis from “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2”.

Click Here to see more.

Listen Live