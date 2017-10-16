Rumored Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino

Starbucks is RUMORED to be planning a ZOMBIE FRAPPUCCINO for Halloween!

If this rumor is true it’s pretty much GUARANTEED to be the biggest Instagram trend on Halloween.

According to some photos that have been leaked by Starbucks baristas around the country, Starbucks is planning to sell a ZOMBIE FRAPPUCCINO from October 26th through Halloween. There’s no official word yet, though just these rumors.

But if the rumors are true, the Zombie Frappuccino will be made with green apple powder, with pink whipped cream on top to look like “brains” and a pink mocha drizzle.

