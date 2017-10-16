Photo: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Engaged

Joe Jonas is engaged to Sophie Turner!

Joe Jonas is officially off the market. He and Sophie Turner are engaged. She plays Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones”.

And yes, it’s Instagram official. Joe posted a picture of the ring on Sophie’s finger, with the caption, “She said yes.” She posted the same pic and said, “I said yes.”

A source told “People” magazine, quote, “Everybody’s very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together.

“She’s young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He’s never been like this with a girl.” Joe is 28, Sophie is 21.

Click Here to see more.