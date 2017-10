We’re sending healing vibes to Ed Sheeran, who just posted a pic of his busted arm. He apparently fell off his bike and broke his arm.

The accident may affect some of Ed’s tour dates…good thing he’s not coming to Busch Stadium until September 6th of 2018!

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

