Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Listen to Win Tickets to See Ed Sheeran at Busch Stadium

Filed Under: Ed Sheeran
Photo by: Cardinals

Win: A pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran perform at Busch Stadium on September 6, 2018

Contest Ends: Thursday, October 19, 2017

Listen to Y98 all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran perform at Busch Stadium on September 6, 2018. When you hear an Ed Sheeran song, be the correct caller and the tickets are yours!

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th at 10am at cardinals.com/edsheeran

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, October 19, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live