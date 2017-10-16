Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, October 13th – Sunday, October 15th)

See how Kevin spent his weekend.

This weekend was another busy one. Friday was filled with sleepovers. My daughter Kennedy spent the night at her friend Shayna’s house.

And my son Jackson had his friend Aaron over for Jackson’s FIRST sleepover. So, what do six-year-old boys do when a friend is spending the night? They play Lego: Batman 3 for almost the entire visit!

Saturday was electronic recycling in Jerseyville. (I guess I have been taking advantage of these days recently because there wasn’t as much stuff to recycle like in year’s past.)

I also had to renew my license plates. I got a temporary sticker since Illinois is finally revamping and sending out NEW plates to replace the 2002 designs.

Sunday was a great day to take a walk around our neighborhood and do some exploring in the nearby woods around our house.

Naturally, we spotted some DEER.

Well, that was my weekend. I hope you had a good one, too!