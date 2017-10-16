Health Benefits Of A Good Relationship

Here are a few ways being in a good relationship affects your health.

If you’re in a healthy relationship, don’t take it for granted. Here are six ways being in a good relationship can improve your health…

1. It reduces stress. Obviously relationships can UP your stress level sometimes. But overall, a study at the University of Chicago found people in committed relationships have lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

2. It’s good for your mental health. A study in 2009 found people in healthy relationships have a lower risk of developing mental health issues.

3. It makes you happier in general. Being around someone you love up your levels of the feel-good hormone oxytocin, even if you’ve been together for years.

4. You heal faster. There was a study in 2010 where researchers gave people tiny blisters. And people who were in relationships healed faster than single people did. Possibly because they had higher oxytocin levels, and less stress.

5. Just being with the right person makes you FEEL healthier. A study at the University of Missouri a few years ago found people who were in happy marriages rated their overall health higher than single people.

6. You’re more motivated to be healthy. A study in 2013 found you’re less likely to have a heart attack when you’re in a longterm relationship. Possibly because being with someone makes you CARE more about your overall health.

Click Here to see more.