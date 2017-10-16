Animal Rescue Brings Vet To East St. Louis To Help Pets

Community Pet Day is THIS SATURDAY (October 21st) & Gateway Pet Guardians is hosting a vaccination clinic where 100 residents and their pets will get necessary shots for FREE!

100 free vaccinations will be given out from 11am-1pm in Jones Park (2920 Argonne Drive, East St Louis, IL 62204). Yearly shots are imperative to keep pets healthy so they receive free rabies shots & free distemper/parvo shots.

“The nearest veterinarian office is 15-20 minutes away, and many residents don’t have transportation or the funds to afford shots so we bring that resource to them for free,” said Janet Roberts, Gateway Pet Guardians Volunteer.

Along with free vaccinations, families get free pet portraits, health and training advice and can sign up for free spay/neuter services!

“Everyone has the right to have the love of a dog, and sometimes you need a few resources to make that happen. We are happy to supply those resources,” said Roberts.

The mission of the Gateway Pet Guardians Community Outreach Program is to arm pet owners in the Metro East with the resources they need to provide their pet(s) with a long, happy and healthy life.

Here’s footage from their clinic at Lincoln Park this past May: