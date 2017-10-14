Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Apple Music Airs Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington

Filed Under: Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke, Linkin Park

The latest episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke episode features late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington singing just six days before his death. In the episode, Bennington is seen smiling and loudly singing tunes by his own band, as well as OutKast, Aerosmith and Lynyrd Skynyrd. He is joined by his bandmates and actor Ken Jeong. The episode was filmed on July 14, days before Bennington committed suicide by hanging himself on July 20. A message preceding the episode states that Bennington’s family and the surviving members of Linkin Park gave their blessing to share the footage, which is dedicated to his memory.

