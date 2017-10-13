Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Would You Live in a House That Might Be Haunted?

Would you live in a haunted house?  I’m not talking about one of the weak haunted houses that pop up this time of year with people dressed in costumes.  I’m talking legit haunted.  My answer ….

NO NO NO AND NO!

According to a new survey, 42% of people say NO, they would not live in a house that might be haunted.  33% say they would, and another 25% say they might.

92% of the people who say they would or might live in a haunted house say they’d need some kind of perk to buy it.

40% think they should get a price reduction, 35% would need it to be in a great neighborhood, 32% would need it to be bigger than their current place and 29% would need it to have more bedrooms than their current place.

The survey also found 28% of people say they’re currently living in a haunted house, or they lived in one before.

The top signs your house is haunted are strange noises, weird feelings in certain rooms and objects moving or disappearing.

