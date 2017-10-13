Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

When We Are Most Superstitious

Filed Under: most, Phillips & Company, superstitious, When
(Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Here are the moments when we’re the most superstitious, according to a new survey.

It’s Friday the 13th today, and a survey found the top 10 moments when we’re the most superstitious. Here’s the list…

1. Taking a test.

2. Buying a lottery ticket.

3. During a key life event, like getting married or buying a house.

4. When you’re looking for a new job.

5. Friday the 13th or Halloween.

6. Getting on a flight.

7. Watching your favorite team.

8. At a doctor’s appointment.

9. Taking your driving test.

10. When you’re trying to get a promotion.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live