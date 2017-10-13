Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Stranger Things Debuts Final Trailer for 2nd Season

Netflix celebrated Friday the 13th by dropping the final, full-length trailer for the upcoming second season of Stranger Things. The three-minute preview reveals (first-season spoiler alert!) that Eleven has somehow made it back from the Upside Down just as a gigantic spider-monster seems ready to take over the tiny town of Hawkins, Indiana. The clip also offers fans their first look at new cast members Paul Reiser and Sean Astin. Stranger Things‘ second season is set during Halloween 1984 and premieres October 27 on Netflix.

